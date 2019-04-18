Saudi Arabia to host G20 Summit in 2020

RIYADH. KAZINFORM The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 15th annual G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2020 in its capital, Riyadh, WAM reports.

The Riyadh Summit will be the first G20 Summit to be hosted in the Arab world, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has reported.

Chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Group of Twenty is a premier forum for international economic cooperation. Collectively, G20 countries represent two-thirds of the world's population, 85 percent of its economy, and 75 percent of international trade.

The agency went on to say that the Kingdom aims to further strengthen its ties with other G20 countries and to reach an international consensus on the Summit's agenda items. "Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the G20's objectives and to the stability and prosperity of the international economic system," it added.

In the run-up to the Summit, Saudi Arabia will host preparatory ministerial meetings, as well as meetings for senior government officials, and representatives of international organisations, the private sector and civil society.