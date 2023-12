ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prince Nawaf bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi King Salman's elder brother and his special advisor, has died at the age of 83, Press TV reported.

Nawaf, the 22nd son of King Abdulaziz, passed away late on Tuesday, the official Saudi Press Agency cited a statement released by the Saudi Royal Court as saying.

Nawaf served as the country's intelligence agency chief from 2001 to 2005. Source: Trend.az