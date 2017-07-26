Saudi-led bloc blacklists 18 organizations, individuals linked to Qatar

RIYADH. KAZINFORM The Saudi-led Arab countries put on Tuesday 18 organizations and individuals suspected of Qatar-linked Islamist extremism on a blacklist, according to a joint statement carried by official Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt put nine organizations and nine individuals linked to Doha on the updated list, the statement said.



The nine organizations include three Yemeni and six Libyan ones, while the nine individuals are three Qataris, one Kuwaiti, three Yemenis and two Libyans.



The three Qataris and the Kuwaiti on the list are engaged in fund-raising campaigns to support Al-Nusra Front and other terror militias in Syria, the statement noted.



The three Yemenis and the three organizations in Yemen have received significant funding from Qatari charities to provide support to al-Qaeda and carry out terror activities.



The two Libyans and the six other blacklisted organizations have received substantial financial support from the Qatari authorities and played an active role in causing chaos and devastation in Libya, the statement added.



In the statement, the Saudi-led bloc reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism, cutting off its funding sources, prosecuting those involved in terrorism and combatting extremist ideologies.



The four Arab states have been boycotting Qatar since the June 5 diplomatic crisis.



They demanded that Qatar breaks its longstanding ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, blacklisted as a terror group by the four governments although not by the international community.



They also demanded that it close broadcasting giant Al-Jazeera and a Turkish military base, and fall in line with Saudi-led policy in the region, particularly toward Iran.



Qatar has dismissed the demands as a violation of its sovereignty and has received significant support from Turkey and Iran.





Xinhua .