    Saudi prince executed for killing fellow citizen

    09:30, 19 October 2016
    JEDDAH. KAZINFORM Saudi Ministry of Interior informed about execution of Prince Turki bin Saud bin Turki bin Saud Al-Kabee on 19 October.    

    The Prince was earlier brought to trial for murdering a Saudi national during a mass brawl.

    The Prince was arrested and sentenced to capital punishment after a series of investigations and General Court’s hearings. The Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court backed this decision.

    As the Ministry of Interior stressed, “the penalty confirms the keenness of the government to ensure security, justice and safety for all,” Kazinform cites The Arab News.

      

