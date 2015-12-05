Saudi student creates unique piece of artwork

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - A Saudi artist has created a unique piece of artwork, which is able to display video and photographs.

The piece is the work of Fahad Saeed Daghsh, who is also studying for a doctorate degree in the United States, the Arab News reports. It combines influences from all nations and cultures, he said, according to a press release issued recently. He plans to take his piece on the road soon because it is easily disassembled and put together to exhibit images. The material he produced for the giant golden old-style movie reel is 1,000 meters in length. Daghsh said he was inspired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to produce the artwork. News about the art can be found on social media under the title "e1film." He said that it took him six months to produce the images by hand and was proud that it had been produced during the launch of Operations Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope, which was aimed at protecting Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Arab world. Daghsh has a master's in arts from Middlesex University in the United Kingdom and is also pursuing a doctorate in international business management. He has a degree in general management from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah.