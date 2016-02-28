Saudia flies high with Dreamliner

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) is planning to deploy its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets on international routes such as Dubai, Istanbul, Paris, Manchester and Casablanca, a top official told Arab News on Saturday.

Abdulrahman Al-Fahad, vice president, public relations at Saudi Arabian Airlines, also said that the airline is pleased with the response from passengers for its maiden Dreamliner flight from Jeddah to Dammam on Friday, The Arab News reports.

The Saudia Dreamliner has 274 Economy Class and 24 Business Class seats.

The Saudia flight number SV1110 took off from King Abdulaziz International Airport from Jeddah to King Fahd International Airport of Dammam on Friday.

The new wide-body Boeing Dreamliner aircraft 787-9 began its service after going through the process of technical examinations and tests, and getting the General Authority of Civil Aviation's (GACA) license. The 787-9 aircraft was procured by the Saudi Arabian Airlines recently.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Fahad confirmed that three Dreamliners are in Saudia's service and the national carrier expects fourth one to join this year.

"In 2017, four more Dreamliners will join the airline's fleet," Al-Fahad said.

In early February, Boeing and Saudia celebrated the triple delivery of two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and a 777-300ER (Extended Range).

The airline ordered eight 787-9s in 2010.

Saudi Arabian Airlines received its first Boeing Dreamliners as part of efforts to increase its fleet from 119 planes to 200 by 2020.

"The delivery of our first Dreamliners marks yet another exciting chapter in Saudia's long-standing relationship with Boeing that began in the early 1960s," Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, director-general, Saudi Arabian Airlines, was quoted as saying earlier.

"With its reputation for reliability, operational efficiency and comfort, we now look forward to the 787 becoming an integral addition to Saudia's fleet as we continue our fleet modernization and expansion as part of our transformation plans," he said.

The airline will now have 48 Boeing airplanes in its fleet that currently include 777-200ERs, 777-300ERs and 747-400s.

Over the last 55 years, Saudia has taken delivery of over 130 Boeing airplanes, including 707s, 737s, MD-11Fs, DC-9s and MD90s.

The airline said it expects to carry more than 30 million passengers in 2016.

With the Kingdom's aviation sector seeing significant growth, GACA has begun privatization plans, starting with part of Riyadh's King Khaled International Airport this year to support state finances amid the oil price slump.

The authority also plans to privatize Jeddah and Dammam airports by 2017.

Saudi Arabia has already privatized units of Saudi Airlines Catering and Saudi Ground Services.