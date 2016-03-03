Saul Alvarez: I don&#39;t know if Golovkin fight happens this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC champion Saul Alvarez (46-1-1, 32 KO) is not confident whether his fight against WBA/IBF champion Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO) will happen this year. Golovkin is a mandatory challenger for Alvarez's title.

"This will happen. I just do not know if it will take place this year. I do not hold talks about my fights. But if all pieces fall into place and we like the conditions we will arrange the fight. Then, we will make it happen quick," Sports.kz refers to BoxingScene.com citing Alvarez.