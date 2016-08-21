Saul Alvarez: I know I can beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez was criticized for avoiding a fight against Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

Now Canelo says that he can beat Golovkin when they fight.

"I can confirm that I and my team had a good talk the next day after I vacated the title. Unfortunately, there are the other things besides the willingness of boxers to fight each other. I want to fight Golovkin and I know I can beat him. I am not afraid to fight anybody. However, there are conditions that are necessary for both fighters to feel comfortable. This is what happened to us. There were no talks," Canelo said in his interview to Seensport Magazine.

"I am sure I can beat Golovkin. I respect him as a fighter. At this stage of my career, every fight is very important, each fight is a part to my boxing legacy. Facing GGG in the ring is just another part of my legacy," he stressed.