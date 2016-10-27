Saul Alvarez: Offer to Golovkin is more than fair

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez claims Golden Boy Promotions made a fair offer to Golovkin's team for their much anticipated showdown, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Canelo sees himself as a bigger draw for boxing fans and a PPV star and the one who can dictate the terms of the fight.



"The offer is what the offer is. This is what we offered to him and now it's up to him to make a decision, and we are ready for whatever day that is. It depends on him to accept what we offered to him. It depends on him and no one else," Canelo told Boxingscene.com.



However, Golovkin obviously doesn't think so. "I do not know if the fight with Canelo is possible, one of the problems is the money. What they offer is a problem," said Golovkin.



Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez called Golden Boy's offer ‘ridiculous': "It is difficult to negotiate this fight. They did make an offer, but their offer was ridiculous. Tom Loeffler is talking with Oscar de la Hoya to see if it can happen in September. However, for that to happen both sides must agree on the money."



Canelo is planning to get into the ring in 2017 after he recovers from hand injury he sustained in the 9-round bout against British boxer Liam Smith.



As for Golovkin, he stopped another Brit Kell Brook in the fifth round of their respective fight in September 2016. Golovkin's potential fight against WBA (Regular) middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs was pushed back from December 2016 till early 2017.