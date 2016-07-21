Saul Alvarez told about reasons Golovkin fight talks failed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez named reasons why the talks on organization of the fight against Gennady Golovkin failed this year, Sports.kz informs.

"The talks were not smooth, that's why the organization of the fight failed. This is the fight that I want to happen, and it will happen. A lot of things depended on the WBC and their sanctions. They wanted to impose some payments, set up deadlines, they wanted to be a part of the talks as well. It's not like they have something to do with the organization of the fight and dividing the earned income. There were too many details, and I am not going to let some people tell me what to do. Only my promoter will be responsible for the fight talks. I had the other things to worry about, I had a trial to take care of at that time. That trial was more important for me and my future life. Eventually, the Golovkin fight will take place, but that time was not right for it," Alvarez said in his interview to IFL.tv.