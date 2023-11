ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Britishboxers.co.uk, the team of Gennady Golovkin might have come to London to persuade Billy Joe Saunders' team to sign a contract for a fight with the Kazakhstani, Sports.kz informs.

As it was reported, Billy Joe Saunders' promoter Frank Warren received a proposal from Tom Loeffler totaling GBP 2 million. Suanders, in turn, wants at least 4 million.