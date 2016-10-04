Saunders calls out Golovkin again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has called out undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin again, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Saunders expressed his wish to fight Gennady Golovkin in early 2017 at the Monday press conference ahead of his title defense against Artur Akavov on October 22.



"He [Golovkin] is not invincible. If he wants to fight in December I'm ready. A unification overrules a mandatory so he can do it if he wants to. I'll go to America and fight him. Canelo? I'll beat him seven days a week and twice on Sunday!" Saunders told Boxnation.com.



Recall that Gennady Golovkin holds WBA (Super), IBO, WBC and IBF middleweight titles.