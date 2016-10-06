Saunders confident he's experienced enough to beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders is confident that now he is experienced enough to fight undefeated WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The British fighter also stressed he prefers Golovkin fight over Canelo.

"I want to see how good I am. In my own head, I know I'll beat him. I'm not the one to walk into that arena and think ‘It's Golovkin here. It's going to be a good pay day but I'm going to get beat up', Saunders said.

"I said Golovkin would beat both of me and Chris Eubank Jr. on the same night, but they said ‘when will you be ready for Golovkin? I said '18 months to two more years. To get experience: to mature, and that's what I've done. I know my management can make the fight. I've got the one title they haven't," Saunders told Press Association Sport.

Recall that the WBA mandated Gennady Golovkin and their regular middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs to fight this year. However, the deal has been agreed yet.