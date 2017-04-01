Saunders gives Golovkin last chance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM British boxer Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) continues to push Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) to sign a contract to fight him, Sports.kz reports.

"If you don't fight Billy Joe Saunders today, this is your last chance you're going to get. I'm going to have to ring my manager up today. I have a message from Tom Loeffler on my phone, saying the contracts were going to be sent 2 weeks ago, and they still haven't been sent. So if you want to get it on, let's get it on, unification, winner takes all. I'm willing to go to your country and fight", said Saunders.

Earlier Saunders published a fragment of his conversation with Loeffler, in which Golovkin's promoter said that they would send the contract this week. It is expected that the Golovkin vs. Saunders will be held in June in Astana within the framework of the international exhibition EXPO-2017.