Saunders not going to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On its Twitter feed Boxing Kingdom shared and insider information from one of its sources on the next fight of Billy Joe Saunders, Sports.kz reports.

Earlier, Saunders and his promoter Frank Warren said they will announce the details of a "big fight" next week. Many journalists believe that it is going to be a fight with Gennady Golovkin. Moreover, the press reported that next fight Saunders will have in Kazakhstan. And in a recent interview Saunders said he is ready to meet GGG.

However, according to Boxing Kingdom, Saunders' next opponent is not going to be Golovkin but Japanese Rёta Murata, and they will fight on May 6 in Macau. And an insider says, fight with Golovkin is not on the Britis list just yet as it says after Murata Billy Joe is likely to fight with Georgian Avtandil Khurtsidze.

Boxing Kingdom has also twitted that earlier its source predicted about 20-30 unannounced events in boxing and proved to be 100 per cent accureate.

It should be reminded that Gennady Golovkin is interested in a fight with Saunders as the Brit currently holds the WBO belt, the one GGG is short in order to collect all middleweight titles.