    Saunders says GGG is a ‘boreRat'

    12:55, 11 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM After his win over British Kell Brook, Gennady Golovkin said he wants to meet Billy Joe Saunders next.

    Saunders commented on GGG's statement in Twitter,

    "@GGGBoxing I'm ready when you are but no welter hear boreRat," Saunders tweeted.

    Lit. ‘boreRat' means "Bore Rat", however this word collocation sounds like ‘Borat' - a character of film "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" written and produced by British Sacha Baron Cohen who also plays the title character,Borat Sagdiyev.  'Borat' is used by foreigners as a derogatory term in regard to the citizens of Kazakhstan. 

