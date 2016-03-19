Saunders wants to get Golovkin at Wembley Stadium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBO middleweight champion, 26-year-old British boxer Billy Joe Saunders (23-0, 12 KOs) will defend his title April 30 in London, Great Britain.

His opponent is 31-year-old Ukrainian sportsman Maksim Bursak. According to Saunders, he would like to meet also the world’s best middleweight fighter Gennady Golovkin.

"Now I have become a world champion. I've grown in myself and grown in my beliefs. There are no invincible fighters, just remember Tyson Fury who proved it. If I could get Golovkin at Wembley, I would show the world that I can beat the best," www.allboxing.ru cites Saunders.