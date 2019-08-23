Saxauls to grow at Aral Sea's dried bottom

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The dried bottom of the Aral Sea was planted with saxauls in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As part a grant project for plant forest amelioration on the dried bottom of the Aral Sea in Kyzylorda region, the Ministry, jointly with the Korea Forestry Service, planted saxauls on an area of ​​5,000 hectares in spring 2019,» Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, told a briefing.

According to the deputy minister, the project contributes to the conservation of biological diversity and increases the reproduction of forests in Kazakhstan.

Nyssanbayev also noted that the work for natural rehabilitation of the forest, sowing saxaul seeds in the southern regions of the country, and creating a green zone around the regional centers, will be carried out this fall on an area of ​​35,900 ha.