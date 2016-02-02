Scandinavia to eject refugees, pay Morocco, Afghanistan to deal with them

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Sweden and Norway plan to render economic support to Morocco and Afghanistan for the construction of youth centers in a bid to help return young asylum seekers home.

Stockholm will offer economic assistance to Morocco, which it hopes will contribute to young Moroccan refugees returning home from Sweden, the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported.

The newspaper recalled that the past few years have seen Moroccan teenagers involved in petty robberies, thefts and hooliganism in Sweden's major cities, something that became a serious problem for local police, according to the Svenska Dagbladet.

The newspaper quoted Swedish Interior Minister Anders Ygeman as saying that in order to resolve the problem, Stockholm had announced plans to allocate money for the construction of a youth center in Morocco that could receive all those young people who came to Sweden in search of a better life.

"We do not want to see them hang around in [the Moroccan capital] Rabat upon their extradition, which is why we are ready to finance the construction of the center," Ygeman said.

According to his country's Ministry of Justice, there are currently 800 homeless teenagers from Morocco and other North African countries in Sweden.

Ygeman was echoed by Norway's State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Joran Kallmyr, who said that the Norwegian government had agreed to take part in the construction of a children's center in the Afghan capital Kabul, where young Afghan refugees could be sent after extradition.

"Afghanistan has no objections related to the creation of the children's center. We will be able to return the refugees home before they reach legal age," the Norwegian newspaper quoted Kallmyr as saying.

Meanwhile, Afghan refugee Jomaa Nazari, who has been living in Norway since 2012, has said that he remains downbeat about the idea of extraditing Afghan teenagers. He also said that Norway bears responsibility for the refugees, given that the country took part in the war in Afghanistan.

"Young people always think about the future. There is no future in being sent to a children's center in Kabul, which means that the boys will finally be on the street and be involved in criminal gangs. And they will think only about how to get back to Europe and Norway," Nazari said, Sputniknews.com reports.