SCAT Airlines launches Xi’an-Almaty direct flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM China's Xi'an and Kazakhstan's Almaty cities announced launch of direct flight which will be operated by SCAT Airlines, Kazakhstan's second largest air carrier after Air Astana.

The flight departs from Almaty every Thursday at noon and arrives in Xi'an at 4:20 p.m (Beijing time). The return flights depart from Xi’an the same day each week at 5:20 p.m. (Beijing time) and arrive in Almaty at 09:40 p.m., Shanghai Daily reports citing the China West Airport Group (CWAG).

The new route is called to become one more step in developing “air Silk Road”.

The ancient Silk Road was a land trade route that ran northwest from Xi'an, then known as Chang'an, and through China's Gansu Province, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Central and Western Asia before reaching the Mediterranean.

Read more here