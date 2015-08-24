SCAT Airlines raises its tariffs by 20%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM SCAT Airlines has announced 20% increase of its tariffs for all international directions due to the shift of Kazakhstan to the free floating of its national currency Tenge.

As the company's press service informs, the major part of the SCAT's operations on organization of flights, technical maintenance of the aircrafts, personnel retraining and others are paid in the US dollars. "This measure does not intend to raise the ocmpany's profit, since it cannot cover all the expenditures caused by unstable tenge rate. The tariff increase will help us cover only a part of spendings related to the international flights," a press release reads.