SCAT airplane made emergency landing at Nur-Sultan Airport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM SCAT airplane made an emergency landing at the Nur-Sultan International Airport on Monday at 04:58pm, Kazinform reports.

Accordingto the Civil Aviation Committee, flight VSV464 operatedby SCAT was en-route Sanya (China) - Nur-Sultan.As per preliminary information providedby the air traffic control service, partsof rubber were found on the runway. As aresult of collision with an unknownobject, the upper layers of the back wheels of the left main gear were damaged.

The plane safely landed at the Airport of Nur-Sultan. 7 crew membersand 234 passengers were onboard the aircraft.

An investigationis underway.