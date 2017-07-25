SCAT delays 900 flights since the beginning of summer - CAC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Due to frequent requests of passengers concerning airline service, Civil Aviation Committee held a meeting with representatives of all airlines operating international flights to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

During the meeting representatives of Aeroflot, Rossiya provided their commentary on the facts of luggage delays on July 23, 2017, and SCAT on the company's flight disruptions.





The sides noted the increase in the number of SCAT's delays and cancellations was pointed out. According to SCAT's Astana branch manager Irina Lupudnyuk, the delays and cancellations the company had from July 14 to July 16, 2017, which were caused by the malfunction of several aircraft. She added that of 2,259 flights the company carried out in June, 420 were delayed and out of 1,826 flights in July so far, there were 470 delays.





The CAC drew the airlines' representatives attention to the need of taking measures to prevent luggage delays and provision of all relevant services for delays and cancellations of flights.