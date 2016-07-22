SCAT not licensed to operate flights to Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's aviation authorities did not license SCAT Airlines to operate flights to Moscow's new Zhukovsky Airport (Ramenskoye), the company's press service informs.

According to management of SCAT, an appropriate cooperation contract was signed on 30 May 2016 at the airport’s inauguration ceremony by Director General of Ramport Aero Thomas Vaisvila and President of SCAT Vladimir Denissov. According to this contract, SCAT plans to connect seven cities of Kazakhstan including Astana and Zhukovsky Airport on a regular basis.

“All the procedures required from the Russian side have already been handled. The first flight was scheduled for July 20. However, the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan did not issue a license to the SCAT and the flight was cancelled. The reasons for denial of the license are not explained,” the press service of SCAT says.

Meanwhile, the prices for tickets on this route could be affordable for all categories of passengers, the company emphasized.