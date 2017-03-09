SCAT to open direct flights between Astana and Yerevan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Direct flights between the two capitals will be opened in May 2017, the East Time reported with reference to the press service of Kazakh Embassy in Armenia.

The agreement was reached during the meeting of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazaev with the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan. The sides also discussed the current state of affairs and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia in transport, communications and information technologies and agreed to accelerate the meeting of a working group on automobile transport.

Mr. Martirosyan noted that the key factor of the level of trade turnover between two countries is logistics. He praised the interaction of transport structures of Kazakhstan and Armenia both within the framework of the EAEU, and in a bilateral format. In addition, the Minister noted Kazakhstan's efforts to develop aviation communication between the countries. He also proposed holding a forum in Yerevan with the participation of Armenian and Kazakh IT companies in order to establish contacts.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan in turn stated that the development of the new Eurasian transport and transit logistics infrastructure is one of the key priorities of the third modernization in Kazakhstan. He confirmed the intention of SCAT airlines to open direct flights between Astana and Yerevan in May this year. According to Mr. Urazaev it would stimulate cooperation in tourism, while giving Kazakh and Armenian businessmen an additional incentive in terms of developing bilateral trade relations.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to observe the principle of openness in cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia in information and transport spheres.