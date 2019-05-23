Scattered rains, gusty winds predicted in Kazakhstan on May 23
According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions will see a thunderstorm and a gusty wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. In addition, it may hail.
A thunderstorm and a 15-20 mps wind are expected in Atyrau region.
In Mangistau region, there will be a wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps, hail, and a thunderstorm.
The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Turkestan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan regions. Besides, patchy fog is expected in Zhambyl region. Pavlodar region will see a thunderstorm.
Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind.
Patches of fog are predicted in Karaganda region.
It is noteworthy that there is still a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, and Aktobe regions.