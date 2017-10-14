Scattered rains predicted in Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 14, the passage of atmospheric fronts will bring rains and strong winds to most regions of Kazakhstan. The north and west of the country will see patches of fog.

According to Kazhydromet, the wind strength will reach 20-25 m/s in Almaty region near Lake Zhalanashkol at night.

In Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions, the wind is expected to strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

In North Kazakhstan region, patchy fog and a 15-20 m/s wind are predicted.

As to Kostanay and Atyrau regions, they will also see patches of fog.