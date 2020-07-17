Scattered showers, heat in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan through Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, scattered showers with high wind and hail are to hit some parts of the country on July 18-20. However, it will not affect the temperature as it will be as high as +30, +38°C in the south and even 42°C in the west.

In some areas high wind will generate dust storms, according to meteorologists.