  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Scattered showers, heat in store for Kazakhstan

    16:35, 17 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan through Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, scattered showers with high wind and hail are to hit some parts of the country on July 18-20. However, it will not affect the temperature as it will be as high as +30, +38°C in the south and even 42°C in the west.

    In some areas high wind will generate dust storms, according to meteorologists.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!