Scattered showers in store for Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are expected to douse northern Kazakhstan locally in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to meteorologists, showers and colder temperature are forecast for the north of the country due to the cold atmospheric front.

Mercury will dip as low as +5,+10°C at night and +22,+27°C at daytime.

Hot weather will persist in southern Kazakhstan. However, meteorologists don’t rule out the chance of scattered showers with thunderstorms in that part of the country.