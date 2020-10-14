  • kz
    Scattered showers to douse W and E Kazakhstan

    14:46, 14 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are set to douse western and northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that a cyclone from the White Sea will dictate the weather conditions in the west and north of Kazakhstan. Gusty wind will batter these portions of the country along with showers. However, temperature is not expected to dip.

    Weather without precipitation is forecast for southern and eastern Kazakhstan.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
