Scheherazade premieres at the Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sumptuous love fairy tale Scheherazade with colorful Persian dances and the romantic Chopiniana (Les Sylphides) with thrilling waltzes and mazurkas will be presented for the first time on November 30 and December 1 at the Astana Opera Grand Hall.



The premiere of one-act ballets will be held as part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Astana, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the official website of the Astana Opera reads.

Romantic Dreams

Before the ballerinas' pointe shoes touch the stage and dancers create magic of enchantment, immersing the audience in completely new sensations, all the theatrical services have to work hard. However, first and foremost, the enormous responsibility for the production lies with the Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, the People's Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova.

"As I said earlier, I would like to collect all the best in this opera house. We dedicate a large number of ballets to the traditional classics, including the great master of choreography - Marius Petipa, and we also pay homage to Western ballet masters: K. MacMillan, R. Petit. However, in the 20th century one of the most brilliant choreographers was also M. Fokine, whose ballets must be featured in the repertoire of the capital's opera house, along with other world venues. Having tremendous experience based on the traditions of the classical school, M. Fokine developed ballet in different styles. Chopiniana and Scheherazade are a vivid example of this, they are completely different stylistically. Chopiniana is a ballet with an eye on the past century. Scheherazade is a neoclassical ballet set to brilliant music, with an Eastern theme. To revive this production, I invited the People's Artist of Russia Andris Liepa. We have known each other for a long time, worked together for a certain time. It was on his initiative that M. Fokine's legendary ballets began to be revived, and he was one of the first to take up this cause," Altynai Asylmuratova said.

