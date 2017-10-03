  • kz
    School building partially collapses in Karaganda region, 1 man injured

    12:50, 03 October 2017
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - One man has been injured as a result of a partial school building collapse in a village in Karaganda region earlier this morning, Kazinform reports. 

    The accident happened in Balyktykol village in Karaganda region around 9:40 a.m. local time. One of the floor slabs collapsed during repair works at the school injuring a builder.

    Local rescuers managed to remove the injured man trapped under the collapsed slab and rushed him to the hospital.

