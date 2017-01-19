  • kz
    School canceled in E Kazakhstan due to deep freeze

    10:22, 19 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Classes for schoolchildren and college students have been canceled in East Kazakhstan region due to biting frost, Kazinform has learnt from the local education department.

    The mercury dropped to -32, -35°C across eastern Kazakhstan in Zyryanovskiy, Katon-Karagaiskiy, Kokpektinskiy, Shemonaikhinskiy, Kuruchumskiy, Tarbagataiskiy, Beskaragaiskiy and Ulanskiy districts as well as the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.

