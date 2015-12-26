  • kz
    School classes canceled in Semey for black ice

    15:48, 26 December 2015
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM School classes have been canceled again in Semey for the students of 1-9 grades. Rain and snow and abnormally warm weather in the daytime turned the city streets into rivers, while nighttime -1°C temperature made it a whole ice ring.

    The same situation is observed in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

    Now air temperature is +2+3 °C. Dirty and windy weather gripped the city. Forecasters say that abnormally warm weather and southern wind will stay in Semey for several days.

    East Kazakhstan region Education News
