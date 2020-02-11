School classes cancelled for 0-9 grade students in Nur-Sultan, E Kazakhstan region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Bad weather conditions became a reason for cancelling school classes in the capital and the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Thus, cold snap and the mercury drop to -29° cancelled classes for 0-9 grade students in the first shift in Nur-Sultan.

An 8-10mps wind in Semey, East Kazakhstan region, resulted in closure of schools for 1-11 grades in the first shift and cancellation of classes for 1-2 year students of colleges.

Snowstorm in Zharminsky, Ayagoz and Ulan regions led to cancellation of school classes for 1-11 grades in the first shift.

On February 10, local emergencies department warned of sharp air temperature drop in the region to -10-15° and to -18° in some areas.



