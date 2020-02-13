  • kz
    School classes cancelled in Nur-Sultan and East Kazakhstan region

    08:43, 13 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM School classes are canceled today for the students of 0-4 grades in Nur-Sultan and several regions of the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Education Department of Nur-Sultan, bad weather conditions (gusting wind) became a reason for primary schools closure in the capital city today.

    As for the East Kazakhstan region, bitter frosts up to -28-33°C led to the cancellation of classes in Beskaragay, Zharminskiy, Shemonaikha, Kokpekti and Altay municipalities as well as in Ust Kamenogorsk and Kurchatov. School classes for 1-9 grade students are also cancelled in Zaissan municipality due to icy road conditions.


    East Kazakhstan region Education Nur-Sultan Education and Science
