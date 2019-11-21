School classes cancelled in Nur-Sultan for severe frosts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to bad weather conditions (severe frosts), school classes for the students of 0-9 grades are cancelled in Nur-Sultan and three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the municipal education department.

In addition, cancellation of classes was reported in Ust-Kamenogorsk. Air temperature in the city has dropped to -31°C.

Schoolchildren of the Altai area (-34°C) and Semey city (-27°C) got school cancelled due to severe frosts.