    School closings for Tuesday announced in Astana due to low temperatures

    22:31, 24 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Education Department of Astana has canceled classes for December 25 for schoolchildren and first and second-year students of colleges, Kazinform reports.

    "For December 25, classes in the city's schools for pupils of 0-11 (12) grades of the first and second shifts, as well as for first and second-year students of colleges, are canceled due to severe weather conditions," the press service of the Astana Education Department informs.

    Tags:
    Astana Education Weather in Kazakhstan Education and Science
