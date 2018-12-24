School closings for Tuesday announced in Astana due to low temperatures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Education Department of Astana has canceled classes for December 25 for schoolchildren and first and second-year students of colleges, Kazinform reports.

"For December 25, classes in the city's schools for pupils of 0-11 (12) grades of the first and second shifts, as well as for first and second-year students of colleges, are canceled due to severe weather conditions," the press service of the Astana Education Department informs.