School dormitory fire kills 12, injures 22 in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 12 were killed in a fire in a school dormitory for girls in Turkey. 22 more were injured, Kazinform refers to The Washington Post.

According to Governor of Adana province Mahmut Demirtas, those killed are a teacher and 11 teenage girls and the wounded were hospitalized.

The fire occurred in a school based in Aladag town of Adana province.

Demirtas said to mass media that an electrical problem could cause the fire and there were 34 people in the building in total.