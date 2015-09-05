  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    School girl hit by car on zebra crossing in Astana

    12:37, 05 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A school girl was hit by car in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from local administrative police.

    "The accident took place September 5 at 7:40 a.m. when a driver of Toyota Camry hit a girl, born 2000, at the junction of Imanov and Gabdullin streets when the girl was using controlled zebra crossing. As a result the girl was hospitalized with various traumas," a press release reads. The car was taken to a specialized parking. The reasons of the accident are investigated.

    Tags:
    Astana Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!