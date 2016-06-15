School leavers in E Kazakhstan score 82 points on average at UNT

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - School leavers of East Kazakhstan region scored 82 points on average at the Unified National Testing (UNT).

The number of school leavers who earned over 100 points increased from 1,235 in 2015 to 1,374 this year.



Kamshat Bolat from Semey and Akerke Maratova from Abaiskiy district scored the maximum number of points - 125.



223 school leavers earned the Altyn Belgi mark allowing them to choose any university in Kazakhstan.



The regional education department praised the high level of holding of the UNT this year.



In general, 5,524 school leavers passed the testing this year.