School of arts unveiled in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A school of arts was unveiled on the Day of the First President and within 25 starry days "Uly dala yeli - 25 foundations of independence" campaign in Akku village in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the unveiling ceremony was akim (head) of Lebyazhinskiy district Serik Zhangazinov who wholeheartedly congratulated residents of the village on the event.







From now on little residents of the village will go in for music, dancing, painting and take signing lessons at the new school.



Teachers of the school took preparations for the opening ceremony very seriously and surprised the crowd at the ceremony with a couple of performances.



Residents of the village extended their gratitude to authorities of the region for giving their children a chance to develop their skills and talents.