School student died in unknown circumstances in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aт 8th grade student died at School Lyceum No. 59 in Astana.

Local education authorities confirmed the death of the school student but failed to name the cause of the death.

“Yes, the boy died. Unfortunately, the cause of the death has not been identified. That is why, I cannot provide any information,” official spokesperson of the education department Botagoz Omar says.

However, according to the parents of the children studying at this education facilitym the boy died at the school. The incident occurred on November 30.