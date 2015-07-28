School student from Dominican Republic excited about culture of Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participant of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015), school student from the Dominican Republic Alexandra Martinez Jimenez shared her impressions about Kazakhstan in an interview to a Kazinform correspondent.

"I met many new people from different countries. I like your culture, food, people. This is my first participation and I'm really excited about it," she said.

Alexandra also told about the first stage of the competition that finished today. She told the tasks were very difficult.

"However, if it was too easy it would not be interesting. I am happy that scored some points," she commented.