School student from Macedonia compared Almaty to European resort

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - School Student from Macedonia Kliment Serafimov thinks that the International Olympiad in Informatics-2015 will be remembered by all its participants for a long time.

"We have been to Medeo today. You have beautiful scenery over there. You can be proud of it. It feels like we have been to a European resort. We have a very interesting program, and I would like to thank all the organizers of the event. I am sure this Olympiad will be remembered by all the participants forever," he said.

K. Serafimov noted that he made friends with students from the other countries, which he is happy about. Now he has friends from Argentina, Norway, Austria and Kazakhstan.

"I would like to say thanks to all the volunteers, Kazakhstanis boys and girls, who helped us a lot. They really take care of us. They support us if we are getting too nervous. It is nice to be in such a friendly atmosphere," K. Serafimov said.

The 27 th International Olympiad in Informatics is being held these days in Almaty. 324 school students from 83 world countries are taking part in it.