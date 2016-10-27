School teacher severely beaten by his students in Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A teacher of physics was severely beaten in Aktobe region last week.

The man was taken to a hospital with a fractured arm, diapazon.kz informed.

Deputy Principal of the school Bibinur Kabatbergenova says that the conflict occurred after the classes.

“There were four 11th grade students. Unfortunately, we don’t know the reason of the conflict. Probably, policemen know it. The young teacher has worked at the school for 2 months only. The teenagers have never been involved in such incidents before. The teacher feels well and he is on medical leave now. We have already met with the teenagers’ parents. The students apologized to the teacher and he forgave them,” she said.



Local police say an investigation is underway.