School uniforms remain to be individual for each educational institution – Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM School uniforms will be individual for each institution and there will be no unified school uniform in the country, the Ministry of Education and Science informed.

The order of the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan dated January 14, 2016 No.26 approved requirements for mandatory school uniforms for secondary education institutions.

According to the document, a right to choose mandatory school uniform is assigned to parents (community boards of trustees or parents' committees) and teachers of schools

Education organizations enable to determine the date of introduction of school uniform. For this purpose it is necessary until May 25 of the current school year to approve the decision at a school-wide meeting.

In turn, parents are independent to choose companies on making school uniforms for their children or to purchase uniform through the trading network. However, it should match the color and a style of school uniforms approved in school.

At the expense of the school fund (committee of parents) children from low-income families are provided with free school uniforms, Kazinform refers to government.kz.