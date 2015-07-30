Schoolboy from Macedonia compared Almaty with prestigious European resort (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Klement Serafimov from Macedonia said that the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015) will remain in the memory of all its participants.

Clement told the reported that he went to Medeo and surrounding mountains. He noted that Kazakhstanis should be proud of it. Klement Serafimov compared Almaty with a European resort. "We have a very busy program, and I would like to appreciate the organizers for this. I am sure that the Olympiad will forever remain in our memories," said the Clement. K.Serafimov noted that in Almaty he has made acquaintance with participants from other countries including Argentina, Norway, Austria, and Kazakhstan. It bears to remind that these days Almaty is hosting XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics. It is attended by 324 students from 83 countries. The participants have already visited the alpine sports complex "Medeu", the ski resort "Shymbulak" and the Kazakh State Circus.