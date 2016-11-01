Schoolchildren from Astana haul 7 gold medals at MOSTRATEC Olympiad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Schoolchildren from Astana hauled seven gold medals at the International Olympiad MOSTRATEC in Brazil, Kazinform has learnt from the Education Department of the Astana city administration. A group of children from Astana schools took part in the Olympiad in the Brazilian cities of Porto Alegre and Novo Hamburgo on October 24-28.

The Olympiad was held within the framework of the 31st international educational exhibition Monstra Internacional de Ciência e Tecnologia. An international seminar on technical education, a festival of robotic science, a regional book fair and a number of cultural and sports events were as part of the exhibition as well. The Olympiad brought together schoolchildren from Brazil, the U.S., China, Argentine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, the Netherlands, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkey and Uruguay.



MOSTRATEC is organized by Liberato Foundation founded in 1967. It promotes integration among educational institutions, research and industry enabling the development, application and disclosure of new technologies. It encourages students to start with scientific initiation and technological research in order to increase the number of researchers.



The exhibition is financed by private sponsors, such as Intel and Braskem.



Participants from Astana demonstrated their research projects in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science to a panel consisting of university professors, researchers and reps of various companies. As a result, they collected seven gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.



Authors of the best projects were awarded with diplomas, prizes and educational grants and were praised by the organizers.