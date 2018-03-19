Schoolchildren to attend classes at Astana Expo site

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana EXPO-2017 National Company, Akmola Regional Administration, and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs signed a tripartite Memorandum of Cooperation, Kazinform reports.

According to the PR Department of Astana EXPO-2017 JSC, the document covers the arrangement of cultural and educational tours to the heritage sites of the international specialized exhibition for schoolchildren and students.

Besides, the innovative platform of Nur-Alem future energy museum provides open lessons Kids Future Energy and Students Future Energy in Physics, Biology, Geography, History, tourism, and other subjects in Kazakh, Russian, and English.



The format of these classes involves visualization of training programs in a real environment.

During the meeting, the National Company and tour operators of the region signed Memorandums on obtaining the status of an official tour operator for the sites of the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition. Moreover, the tour operators and educational institutions inked the respective agreements.



"Presently, the heritage of the exhibition stirs a particular interest of Kazakh travel companies, because Astana Expo 2017 became a new brand of the country, and Nur-Alem is the symbol of the future energy along with the Atomium in Brussels and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This major heritage of the exhibition is now one of the country's tourist attractions that meet international standards. It has been listed among the world's top attractions," the press service says.

Since the EXPO 2017 heritage sites resumed operation on 11th November 2017, over 13,000 schoolchildren and 2,700 university students have visited Nur-Alem pavilion.